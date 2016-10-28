BRIEF-Russia's Polyus says Sukhoi Log is a unique asset
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
Oct 28 Reyal Urbis SA :
* Reports 9-month EBITDA of 1.2 million euros ($1.31 million) versus negative 26.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month net loss 114.4 million euros versus loss 137.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 32.1 million euros versus 79.9 million euros year ago

($1 = 0.9157 euros)
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkey's banking regulator has granted the local arm of Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group permission to give support and advisory services for some credit transactions, the government said in its Official Gazette on Thursday.
* Announces issued and paid up capital decrease to 4 million dinars from 6 million dinars