Oct 28 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Agrees to buy a maximum of 375.0 million euros ($409.4 million) within its bond buyout offer announced on Oct. 20

* 375.0 million euros correspond to 50 percent of the initial aggregate nominal amount of the bond issue

