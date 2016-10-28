BRIEF-Russia's Polyus says Sukhoi Log is a unique asset
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
Oct 28 Frontline Securities Ltd
* Resignation of Lav Agarwal from the post of chief financial officer
* Appointment of Swarna Gowri S. as chief financial officer Source text: bit.ly/2e42iMY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkey's banking regulator has granted the local arm of Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group permission to give support and advisory services for some credit transactions, the government said in its Official Gazette on Thursday.
* Announces issued and paid up capital decrease to 4 million dinars from 6 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: