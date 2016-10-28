Oct 28 FG Budushchee (Future) :

* Says 9.8 million shares were sold in IPO, raising 11.7 billion roubles ($185.88 million)

* Says free float will be 20 pct of shares

* "IPO book was oversubscribed over 1.2 times" - CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.9450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)