Indian film heroes tackle land rights, champion underdog
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
Oct 28 Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO :
* Q3 net loss of 210,443 lira ($67,477.80) versus loss of 4.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1187 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016