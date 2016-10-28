Oct 28 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Says it acquired 100 million euros ($109.21 million) non-performing loan portfolio on domestic banking market

* The portfolio, containing over 7,200 positions, was sold to Banca IFIS by an Italian banking institute and mainly consists of current account overdrafts (57 pct), mortgages (27 pct) and personal loans (10 pct)