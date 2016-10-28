Indian film heroes tackle land rights, champion underdog
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
Oct 28 Korfez REIT
* Q3 net loss of 343,535 lira ($110,015.69) versus loss of 90,479 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1226 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016