Oct 28 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd -

* Purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement with vendor

* Deal for consideration of RMB70 million

* Pursuant to agreement vendor agreed to dispose of and purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire 6.25% equity interest in fund

* Fujian Differ Venture Capital Company Limited being vendor; and Ganzhou Wen Ding Business Consulting Company Ltd is purchaser