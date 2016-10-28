UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Heritage Foods Ltd
* Heritage Foods Ltd says Heritage Foods Limited signs agreement to purchase dairy business of Reliance Retail Limited
* Heritage Foods Ltd - post deal, RRL will continue to trade in dairy products inlcuding heritage dairy products through its retail and wholesale channels
* Heritage Foods Ltd says co to buy dairy business of Reliance Retail through slump sale Source text - (bit.ly/2fmQF5y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources