Indian film heroes tackle land rights, champion underdog
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
Oct 28 Idealist REIT
* Q3 net loss of 76,513 lira ($24,546.21)versus loss of 84,306 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1171 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016