Oct 28 Noble Corporation Plc

* Noble corporation plc announces elimination of quarterly dividend

* Noble corporation plc - elimination of dividend expected to reduce annual cash expenditures by approximately $20 million

* Approved elimination of company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, effective immediately

* Noble corp - challenging fundamentals in offshore drilling industry, which have led to lower fleet utilization, was central to dividend decision