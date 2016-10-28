BRIEF-Nexera Holding announces investment from warburg pincus
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed
Oct 28 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :
* Voluntary trading update and assets under management
* Diluted HEPS for FY ended Sept. 30 2016 are expected to be between 10 pct (464.4 cents) and 20 pct (412.8 cents) lower
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage