Oct 28 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :

* Voluntary trading update and assets under management

* Diluted HEPS for FY ended Sept. 30 2016 are expected to be between 10 pct (464.4 cents) and 20 pct (412.8 cents) lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)