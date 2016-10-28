UPDATE 2-Singapore's Keppel posts smallest annual profit in a decade
* Keppel says in the process of closing three Singapore yards
Oct 28 Diamond Bank Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 group net interest income of 78.41 billion naira versus 85.20 billion naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 group profit before income tax of 3.89 billion naira versus 18.56 billion naira year ago
* Great Western Bancorp Inc announces fiscal year 2017 first quarter financial results
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has launched a 1.5bn five-year debut senior non-preferred bond at 120bp over mid-swaps on orders of around 4.25bn according to a lead.