Oct 28 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan introduces restasis multidose (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05%, a new delivery system for the one and only FDA approved treatment to help patients produce more of their own tears

* Has received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (fda) for restasis multidose 0.05%