Oct 28 Russia's Lukoil :

* Says board of directors approves dividend policy, recommends amount of interim dividend;

* Recommended based on results of first nine months 2016, in amount of 75 roubles per one ordinary share;

* Says recommended dividend is 15 percent higher compared to interim dividend on results for first nine months 2015

* Recommended the Dec 23 as dividend record date;

* Commits to allocate to dividend payment at least 25 percent of IFRS consolidated profit for the period that may be adjusted by the amount of non-recurring losses and gains;

* Intents to annually increase the amount of dividends per one ordinary share by not less than the rouble inflation rate for the period.