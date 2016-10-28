Oct 28 Neuron Bio SA :
* H1 net loss 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2eiHyi4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Next In Healthcare
BRIEF-UEM Edgenta's unit commences legal proceedings against EK Integrated Construction
* Rimbunan Melati Sdn Bhd has commenced legal proceedings against Ek Integrated Construction Sdn Bhd
Bristol-Myers lowers 2017 earnings outlook
Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.