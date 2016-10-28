BRIEF-Biogen qtrly adjusted EPS $ 5.04
* Spinraza ( tm ) approved and launched in us for spinal muscular atrophy
Oct 28 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell to increase dividend by 12% effective in the fourth quarter 2016
* Honeywell -board of directors has approved a 12% increase in company's regular annual cash dividend rate from $2.38 to $2.66 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dover Motorsports Inc reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations