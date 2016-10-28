Oct 28 Morison Industries Plc :
* 9-month revenue of 112.2 million naira versus 142.3 million naira
* 9-month loss before tax of 36.5 million naira versus loss of 9.2 million naira
Source text: (bit.ly/2dTvAu5)
