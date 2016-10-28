BRIEF-Avnet posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.77/shr from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations
Oct 28 Corrections Corp Of America
* Corrections Corporation of America rebrands as Corecivic
* Says under Corecivic brand, company will provide three distinct business offerings
* Corrections Corp of America - company does not anticipate any impact of rebranding on its contractual relationships with government partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Raytheon co - q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.84; q4 net sales $6.2 billion versus. $6.3 billion last year