* Theratechnologies -phase iii study primary endpoint results show ibalizumab significantly reduced viral load in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1

* Announced additional results related to primary endpoint of ibalizumab phase iii pivotal study, tmb-301

* Theratechnologies-Topline results of safety,secondary efficacy endpoints for 24-week treatment period for ibalizumab will be announced in coming weeks