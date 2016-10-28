BRIEF-Russia's Rostec says Sukhoi Log exploration to take 3-4 yrs
* Additional exploration, feasibility study for Sukhoi Log gold deposit will take 3-4 years;
Oct 28 Swire Pacific Ltd
* Entered into sale and purchase agreement on 28th october 2016 for sale of swire properties' 100% interest in target company
* Total cash consideration of hk$6.53 billion
* Swire properties is expected to record a gain on disposal of approximately hk$1.17 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Additional exploration, feasibility study for Sukhoi Log gold deposit will take 3-4 years;
Jan 26 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by an increase in home sales and average selling prices.