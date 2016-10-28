BRIEF-Russia's Rostec says Sukhoi Log exploration to take 3-4 yrs
* Additional exploration, feasibility study for Sukhoi Log gold deposit will take 3-4 years;
Oct 28 Harbin Bank Co Ltd -
* Bank and Keenstar Holding entered into equity transfer contract
* Deal for consideration of RMB1.52 billion
* Estimated by bank that transaction will bring along an investment gain before tax of approximately RMB441 million
* Pursuant to agreement bank agreed to sell and Keenstar Holding agreed to purchase 16% interest in total held by bank in Guangdong Huaxing Bank
* Net disposal proceeds after deducting relevant costs and expenses in connection with transaction RMB1.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by an increase in home sales and average selling prices.