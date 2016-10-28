UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Vitop Group Ltd
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, an independent third party
* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, 1 billion new shares
* Maximum gross proceeds from subscription are expected to be approximately hk$180 million
* Company has applied for resumption in trading of its shares from 9:00 a.m. On 31 october 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources