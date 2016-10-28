Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Mobyt SpA :
* Says Moat Italy Bidco SpA owns total of 12,574,830 of Mobyt SpA shares equal to 98.473 percent stake in the company
* Taking into account 98,400 treasury shares, Moat Italy Bidco SpA receives 99.244 percent stake in Mobyt SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)