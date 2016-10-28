Oct 28 Glintt SA :

* Says reached an agreement to sell assets a photovoltaic plant in Evora for 2.65 million euros ($2.90 million) to a unit of Sonae Capital

* Expects to complete the sale by Dec. 31

