BRIEF-Diamondcorp delays admission of placing shares
* Board has decided to delay admission of placing shares and fee shares on AIM to 31 january 2017
Oct 28 Abengoa SA :
* Says files restructuring agreement to court for homologation
* Says the proposal received support from 86.0 percent of relevant creditors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board has decided to delay admission of placing shares and fee shares on AIM to 31 january 2017
* Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.