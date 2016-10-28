BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
* Coal mining company Ramaco preparing to file for an IPO - WSJ, citing sources
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo will seek to raise more than $700 million in an initial public offering, with Singapore's Temasek Holdings Ltd taking 20 percent of the offer, an investor presentation showed on Wednesday.
* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering