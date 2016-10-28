BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate approves FY cash dividend of 8 fils per share
Oct 28 Orion Real Estate Ltd :
* Further trading statement
* FY headline loss per share is expected to increase by more than 100 pct to around (2.78) cents per share
* Co's overall FY results expected to decrease by about 98 pct to 0.33 cents per share from 17.52 cents EPS for year ended 30 june 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Jan 26 Investors in money markets see around a 50 percent chance of the European Central Bank raising interest rates by January 2018, shortly after the end date of its current bond-buying scheme.
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt by a decline in sales in the United Kingdom following the vote in June to leave the European Union.