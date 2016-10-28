BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Oct 28 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd :
* Potential investor signed agreements with Stellar Capital, to buy Stellar Capital's interests in co
* Settlement in relation to these agreements is anticipated to take place by end of October 2016
MUMBAI, Jan 26 U.S.-based mutual fund Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II has marked down the value of its holding in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd by around 36 percent.
LONDON, Jan 26 Investment company 3i Group's total return on assets reached 24.1 percent in its third quarter to Dec 31, it said on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its private equity division.