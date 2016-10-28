BRIEF-Endo's restructuring actions to reduce workforce by nearly 90 full-time positions
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
Oct 28 Grand Power Logistics Group Inc :
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc. announces going private transaction with its principal shareholders
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc - Acquirors will, directly or indirectly, through amalgamation, pay $0.09 per share in cash
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc - Total cash consideration for aggregate offer price will be $5.7 million
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc- Will be taken private by way of an amalgamation between 2001123 Alberta Ltd and Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible uaw-represented employees
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln