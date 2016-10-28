Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Oct 28 Payment Data Systems Inc :
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing volumes for the third quarter of 2016
* Payment Data Systems Inc says Q3 2016 credit card processing volumes decreased 2 pct compared to same time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems Inc says credit card dollars processed during Q3 of 2016 decreased 9 pct compared to same time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems Inc - electronic check transaction (ach) volumes during Q3 of 2016 were down 15 pct over same time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems- total dollars processed for exceeded $759.3 million, representing highest quarterly total dollars processed to date for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.