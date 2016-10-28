Oct 28 Coty Inc :

* Coty - entered into incremental assumption agreement and refinancing amendment which amends certain credit agreement, dated as of October 27, 2015

* Coty - incremental agreement provides for new term facility consisting of $975 million in term a loan commitments- SEC filings

* Coty -incremental agreement provides also for new term B facility consisting of $100 million in term B loan commitments