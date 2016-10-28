Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Oct 28 Coty Inc :
* Coty - entered into incremental assumption agreement and refinancing amendment which amends certain credit agreement, dated as of October 27, 2015
* Coty - incremental agreement provides for new term facility consisting of $975 million in term a loan commitments- SEC filings
* Coty -incremental agreement provides also for new term B facility consisting of $100 million in term B loan commitments Source text: (bit.ly/2eNAoD7) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.