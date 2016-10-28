Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Oct 28 Antero Resources Corp -
* Files for sale of up to 6.73 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder - SEC filing
* Co will not receive any proceeds from sale of common stock by selling stockholder Source text:[bit.ly/2dPLpHn] Further company coverage:
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.