BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
Initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Oct 28 SACHEM CAPITAL CORP:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $17.3 million of common stock- SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp - Intends to apply to list common shares for trading on nasdaq capital market under symbol "SACH"
* Sachem Capital Corp says Joseph Gunnar & Co is underwriters to the IPO
Sachem Capital Corp - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo will seek to raise more than $700 million in an initial public offering, with Singapore's Temasek Holdings Ltd taking 20 percent of the offer, an investor presentation showed on Wednesday.
Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering