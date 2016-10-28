Oct 28 SACHEM CAPITAL CORP:

* Sachem Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $17.3 million of common stock- SEC filing

* Sachem Capital Corp - Intends to apply to list common shares for trading on nasdaq capital market under symbol "SACH"

* Sachem Capital Corp says Joseph Gunnar & Co is underwriters to the IPO

* Sachem Capital Corp - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eNGmDW]