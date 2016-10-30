BRIEF-Southside Bancshares posts qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
Oct 30 Union National Bank Egypt Sae :
* Nine-month net profit EGP 163.5 million versus EGP 111.4 million year ago
* Nine-month interest income EGP 1.18 billion versus EGP 743.4 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2eQX4lX) Further company coverage:
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* EMC Insurance Group Inc announces an increase in 2016 guidance
BERLIN, Jan 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande underscored the need for European unity in the face of growing internal and external threats, including the rise of populism across Europe and U.S. threats to abandon free trade.