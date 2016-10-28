BRIEF-Endo's restructuring actions to reduce workforce by nearly 90 full-time positions
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
Oct 28 Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp :
* Westmoreland Resource Partners announces unit exchange transaction and declares quarterly distribution
* Elected to distribute at minimum quarterly distribution level, a reduction of 33 pct from its previous distribution
* Board of Westmoreland Resources GP LLC declared distribution of $0.1333 per unit for its Q3 ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
* FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible uaw-represented employees
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln