Oct 28 Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp :

* Westmoreland Resource Partners announces unit exchange transaction and declares quarterly distribution

* Elected to distribute at minimum quarterly distribution level, a reduction of 33 pct from its previous distribution

* Board of Westmoreland Resources GP LLC declared distribution of $0.1333 per unit for its Q3 ended September 30, 2016