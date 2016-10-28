BRIEF-Endo's restructuring actions to reduce workforce by nearly 90 full-time positions
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
Oct 28 Blackstone Alternative Alpha Fund:
* Estimate that distribution will be in range of $17.00 to $44.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
* FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible uaw-represented employees
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln