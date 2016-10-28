Oct 28 Compagnie De Saint Gobain Sa :

* Board takes note of ruling by Cantonal court of Zug today in court proceedings between Sika, its majority shareholder Schenker-Winkler

* Board of directors affirms that it wishes to pursue the industrial project

* Underlines that agreement with burkard family is valid until june 2017 and can be extended by Saint-Gobain until December 2018