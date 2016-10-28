Biogen profit drops 22 pct due to Tecfidera-related costs
Jan 26 Biogen Inc reported a near 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by higher costs related to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
Oct 28 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oncogenex - on October 25, 2016, committed to a restructuring of a portion of company's workforce
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.4 million
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects restructuring to be substantially complete in Q1 of 2017
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals - as part of restructuring, will eliminate 16 positions, representing approximately 55 pct of the company's workforce
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals- continuing to review potential impact of restructuring, is unable to estimate additional restructuring costs at this time Source text : (bit.ly/2eEoMov) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Biogen Inc reported a near 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by higher costs related to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
* Management expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $440 to $480 million
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.