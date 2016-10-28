Oct 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* GlaxoSmithKline Plc reports 8.3 percent stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG as of Oct. 18 - SEC filing

* GlaxoSmithKline may engage in communications with, without limitation, 1 or more shareholders of Crispr regarding Crispr's governance,control