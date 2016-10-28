Biogen profit drops 22 pct due to Tecfidera-related costs
Jan 26 Biogen Inc reported a near 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by higher costs related to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
Oct 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc reports 8.3 percent stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG as of Oct. 18 - SEC filing
* GlaxoSmithKline may engage in communications with, without limitation, 1 or more shareholders of Crispr regarding Crispr's governance,control Source text: [bit.ly/2eEq2rv] Further company coverage:
* Management expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $440 to $480 million
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.