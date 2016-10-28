BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Oct 28 A Schulman Inc -
* CEO Joseph M. Gingo's 2016 total compensation was $526,574 versus $8.9 million - SEC filing Source text:[bit.ly/2ejLa3t] Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.