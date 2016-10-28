Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Oct 28 Memorial Production Partners Lp :
* Memorial Production Partners Lp announces suspension of quarterly cash distribution and reduction in borrowing base following the fall redetermination
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership also announced a reduction of its borrowing base under MEMP's credit facility from $925 million to $740 million
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives
* Memorial Production Partners-partnership says reduction of its borrowing base will be further reduced to $720 million, effective DEC 1
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - retained Perella Weinberg Partners Lp as its financial advisor to assist board in strategic review
* Memorial Production Partners-look forward to continuing talks with lenders, note that redetermination will have no impact on current operations
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - as of Oct 28, 2016, MEMP had approximately $714 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.