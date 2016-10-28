Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Oct 28 Findev Inc
* Findev Inc - Board of director's has resolved to change company's financial year-end from may 31(st) to December 31(st)
* Findev Inc - Company's first full financial year will cover period January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017
* Findev Inc - Advance by Findev Inc of Mezzanine loan of $5.5 million to Musee Residences for construction of condominium project in Toronto, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.