Oct 28 Findev Inc

* Findev Inc - Board of director's has resolved to change company's financial year-end from may 31(st) to December 31(st)

* Findev Inc - Company's first full financial year will cover period January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

* Findev Inc - Advance by Findev Inc of Mezzanine loan of $5.5 million to Musee Residences for construction of condominium project in Toronto, Ontario