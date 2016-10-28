Oct 28 Franchise Bancorp Inc :

* Franchise Bancorp Inc announces insider bid, independent committee and abridgment of deposit period

* Franchise Bancorp- WTF Holdings Inc has today formally commenced an insider bid to acquire remaining shares of company not already held by offerer

* Franchise Bancorp Inc - board has agreed to abridge initial deposit period to 67 days, providing for an initial expiry time of January 3, 2017