PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Sherwin-williams Co
* The Sherwin-Williams Company and Valspar comment on market speculation
* Sherwin-Williams Co - Sherwin-Williams and Valspar continue to believe that no or minimal divestitures should be required to complete transaction
* Continue to expect transaction will close by end of Q1 calendar year 2017
* Sherwin-Williams-Issues statement in response to unfounded market rumors concerning regulatory approvals for definitive agreement between co, Valspar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
Jan 25 Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion), the latest company pushing deeper into natural gas distribution.