European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - registered capital of jv will be rmb683.4 million
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical - entered into shareholders' agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing) and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - company is expected to enter into an equity transfer agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical -pursuant to agreement, each party has agreed for joint establishment of JV in china by company and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing)
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - consideration of us$20 million for equity transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.