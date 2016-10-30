Oct 31 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* Most people currently employed in ANZ's retail and wealth business will join DBS

* "Sale is expected to increase ANZ's cet1 capital ratio by about 15-20 basis points"

* Will take a net loss of $265 million including write-downs of software, goodwill and fixed assets, and separation and transaction costs

* "Excluding write-downs in 1h FY17, there will be a small impact on ROE and EPS"

* Impact is expected to be slightly higher in first half of FY2017

* Transaction subject to regulatory approvals in each market with completions anticipated over next 18 months progressively from mid-2017

