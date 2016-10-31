Oct 31 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd

* On 28 october 2016 company entered into first placing agreement with tian yuan finance

* First placing agreement to subscribe for up to 840 million first placing shares at placing price of HK$0.11 per first placing share

* On 28 oct, co entered into second placing agreement with tian yuan finance and china everbright

* Second placing agreement to subscribe for up to 1.80 billion second placing shares at placing price of HK$0.11 per second placing share

* On 28 october 2016, company entered into third placing agreement with china everbright