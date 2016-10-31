BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance receives resignation from vice president Wu Zongmin
* received a written resignation letter from a vice president of company, Wu Zongmin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 30 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: stable outlook for Philippine banks, but differentiation in government support for banks
* Moody's: outlook for Philippine banking system over next 12-18 months stable,based on robust fundamentals of system, country's macroeconomic stability
* Moody's: expects that Philippines will achieve real GDP growth of 6.5% for 2016, 2017
* Moody's: with operating environment, Philippine banks will continue operating in stable environment, such a situation will support bank credit growth Source text - bit.ly/2e348tW (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.