Oct 31 Octodec Investments Ltd :

* Reviewed condensed consolidated provisional results of the group for the year ended Aug. 31 2016

* Distribution growth per share for year to Aug. 31 2016 of 6.5 pct to 201.5 cents per share

* FY like-for-like growth in rental income of 5.3 pct for twelve-month period

* Board of directors of Octodec declared a final cash dividend of 103.1 cents per share, for twelve months ended Aug. 31 2016

* See economic growth in South Africa to remain subdued, weak consumer and business confidence and a tough operating environment

* Distributable income per share is expected to be approximately 6 pct for 2017 financial year